Terrorist arrested

LAHORE:Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab Bhakkar District arrested a terrorist through an intelligence-based operation on Monday.

The terrorist has been identified as Muhammad Abuzar. An FIR has been registered against him at PS Counter Terrorism Department Sargodha. Hate material including pamphlets and stickers of proscribed organisation were also recovered from his possession.

He belonged to proscribed organisation Lashkar-e-Jhangvi from Kotla Jam Bypass road Bhakkar and was distributing pamphlets and stickers among public regarding the banned organisation.