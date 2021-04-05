Missing girl found dead in manhole

KARACHI: The body of a 10-year-old missing girl was found in a manhole on Hawkesbay Road on Sunday.

According to police, the girl’s father, Nisar Ahmed, had registered a complaint at the Mauripur Police Station on April 1 that his daughter Habiba had gone on missing while she was playing outside their home in a locality in Mauripur. SHO Saqib Ahmed said police were trying to obtain CCTV footage to ascertain whether her death was the result of an accident or a murder.

27 buffaloes burn to death: Twenty-seven buffaloes burnt to dead and eight others were seriously injured after a fire broke out in Bin Qasim Town’s cattle colony in Haji Jabli Goth on Sunday.

The owner of the cattle farm, where the incident took place, said he had solar electricity system, but he had no idea what caused the fire. Responding to phone calls for help, firefighters arrived at the farm and put out the blaze.