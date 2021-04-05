Egypt has less water than us, says PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said that the Diamer-Bhasha Dam was our asset and it would be a source of huge water reservoir.

Replying to public queries live, the prime minister said that except Egypt, every country has more water than Pakistan, adding that India has twice the quantity of water than Pakistan.

Imran said that with the gap of 50 years, two big dams Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand, were being built. “We have to conserve water for our future generations,” he added. He said the government would introduce new agriculture policy to facilitate people.