LWMC holds meeting for secondary waste collection contract

LAHORE:The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) held a pre-bidding meeting regarding pre-qualification of secondary waste collection contract here on Sunday.

The meeting was held at LWMC head office. The LWMC published the advertisement in the newspapers for secondary waste collection for three years and in response 35 representatives from 16 companies attended the meeting.

The purpose of the meeting was to get suggestions and views as well as reservations from the participating companies and all the delegates in the meeting shared their views based on their experiences.

The primary collection of waste will be done by LWMC itself and a three-year contract will be signed with the local contractors for the secondary collection worth Rs1.285 billion per annum while a total of Rs4billion will be contracted for three years. Furthermore, application for pre-qualification will be submitted on April 13.

The LWMC CEO stated the department was taking all possible and important initiatives to introduce an effective solid waste management system in the provincial capital. The mission “clean Lahore” cannot be achieved without the cooperation of Lahorites, he said and requested the citizens to cooperate with the department, and use LWMC helpline 1139 or Clean Lahore mobile application in case of any waste-related complaint.