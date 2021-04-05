Career counselling: questions and answers

Our correspondent:Q1: Sir, can you please advise me in getting admission to a good university in UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Turkey or anywhere whose degree would be acceptable globally. I wish to pursue career in MBBS.

Right now I am in FSc Part-2 and would complete my FSc this year. I scored 449/505 (89%) in part 1and 1003/1100 (91%) in Matric. I will be giving MCAT but I really want to have an alternative. I have also participated in Pakistan Young Physicist’s Tournament and stood 3rd. On another note, please suggest if I can have any scholarships in universities.

(Musfira Liaqat, Karachi)

Ans: Dear Miss Musfira, if you wish to do a Medicine degree overseas particularly in the West it is very expensive or hardly affordable. One has to be very careful when choosing to do MBBS in Turkey, China or Cyprus as most of these are not fully recognised by PMDC and you may be asked to do additional exams or get your degree accredited again in Pakistan. On another issue, important thing to remember is that MBBS in UK, Canada, New Zealand or Australia may require additional pre-medical/ foundation programmes if you have not done your A-levels. Please note there are either no or very little scholarships for doing medical courses. So please be careful when planning your studies abroad.

Q2: Respected sir, I did Matric with Science (797 marks out of 1050) after that I had ICS with Math, Computer and Stats (803 marks out of 1100 and in math I got 160 marks out of 200). After my Intermediate I applied in university for BS Mathematics as I like and have interest in Math. I gave exams for the 1st semester in three subjects and I got A Grade but in other three subjects I got F Grade which is considered to be fail. Now, I am disheartened because of my result that what I have to do now. Whether I change my subjects (field) or join the second semester of Math and afterwards again appear in these subjects in which I am fail. So, please kindly give me some solution, guideline or advice so that I can carry on my studies with good marks.

(Marzia Sheikh, Gujrat)

Ans: Dear Miss Sheikh, there is nothing to be depressed about. I think you have done well in your Intermediate and Matric and at times you do not get the required results due to various reasons. Please try to improve your study pattern and schedule, and practice Maths as much as you can. I’m sure you will improve your grades in the subjects that you failed. However, you would have to look at the reasons of your failure and understand your deficiency in each subject. I think you should continue in your second semester and reappear in the remaining subjects working hard and effectively planning your study hours. I’m sure you will improve your grades this time.

Q3: Respected Mr Abidi, I need a little advice regarding my daughter. She is studying in class 7 in O-Levels school she wants to go in medical. Her tutor asked me to switch her in Matric system to avoid one-year waste, including 20 marks deduction if she appears in medical exam after O-Levels and also to ease her by over burden courses. I look forward to your expert opinion.

(Ghufran Junaid, Rawalpindi)

Ans: Dear Mr Ghufran, you are right because it is always recommended that students do their Intermediate or FSc rather than A-Levels if they wish to pursue a medical degree in Pakistan. This is because not only they have to study one more year but also when it comes to equivalence from IBCC please also note that FSc students are likely to score better marks in competitive examinations such as MCAT due to the syllabus they follow during their Intermediate or higher secondary years.

Q4: Dear Abidi Sb, I would be highly grateful if you can advise about the career prospects and scope of PhD Psychology. I would also request your expert opinion on the research area on mental health of war affected children in Europe.

(Hannan Siddique Butt, Lahore)

Ans: Dear Mr Hannan, I think Psychology is a very broad domain. As far as I know, there are very few highly qualified psychologists in Pakistan. The increasing social issues in the society such as incidents of terrorism, violence against women and crime more research is needed to overcome this and psychologists will play a key role. As you said the other important area is the state of mental health of war affected families and children particularly in the region of Middle East and Eastern Europe. People PhD in Psychology; therefore, will have greater prospects both for research and teaching this area.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).