Christian community celebrates Easter

The Christian community in Karachi on Sunday celebrated Easter with enthusiasm and held special prayers at the churches across the city for peace and prosperity of the country.

Special Easter services were held at midnight and during the day at all the churches in the city, mainly in the Christian-populated areas, including Essa Nagri, Pahar Ganj, Akhtar Colony, Azam Basti, Khuda Ki Basti, Korangi, Zia Colony, Soldier Bazaar and Saddar. Tight security arrangements had been made in and outside various churches to ensure that the Christian community celebrated the festival without fear.

Religious leaders of the Christian community described Easter as the festival of love, tolerance and peace. William Sadiq, a civil society activist in Akhtar Colony, said the day started with special religious rituals, prayers and exchanges of greetings. “The community members exchanged gifts, cut cakes, lit candles and sang special songs,” he told The News. One of the main attractions of the festival was the gift of Easter Eggs made of chocolates given especially to children.