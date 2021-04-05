Coventry’s Rose to miss Bristol City clash

LONDON: Coventry are set to be without Michael Rose against Bristol City on Easter Monday.

Rose suffered a nasty gash in a delicate place around his groin against QPR and boss Mark Robins said he was unlikely to feature against the Robins.

Striker Max Biamou is also a doubt with a knee problem that has been troubling him for a while.However, Kyle McFadzean is back from suspension and will return to Robins’ squad.

Bristol City suffered more injury woe in Friday’s loss to Stoke after Sam Bell went off with a hamstring injury.

The striker hobbled off early in the game and will not feature against the Sky Blues.

Liam Walsh has also suffered a hamstring problem and will play no part.

Adam Nagy could return after missing out against Stoke due to his late return from international duty while Nathan Baker could finally make his long-awaited return from a hamstring problem.