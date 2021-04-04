PPP leader demands postponement of exams

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial leader Naeem Khan Omerzai has asked the prime minister and chief of army staff to take notice of the unrest among parents of students getting education under the Cambridge Education System.

Talking to The News, Naeem Khan said the parents had been spending millions of rupees on the education of their children only for their better education but the policies of Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood had disappointed many parents about their children’s education.

He said the responsible people of Cambridge Education System board had postponed examination throughout the world but the Pakistani authorities and Shafqat Mehmood were bent on taking examination from the students.