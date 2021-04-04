AJK PM warns of 3-week lockdown if SOPs not observed

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has signaled that three weeks complete lock down would be imposed if the citizens continued violating SOPs as the corona cases were swiftly increasing in the state.He warned that if this pandemic was not controlled, the dead bodies would be found on the roads helplessly and nobody will be available to collect and bury the dead bodies, he said this while having surprising visit to Central Press Club and held informal talks to journalists here on Saturday.

He asked the citizens to follow the SOPs strictly before pushing themselves towards the death pool. He said that a grand meeting of Ulema from all school of thoughts would be summoned on Monday for holding in depth consultations with them in view of Friday congregation and holy month of Ramazan in order to control the corona pandemic by following the SOPs.

PM asserted that we will seek the close cooperation from Ulema in this regard. “The purpose of my visiting to press club was just to request the media to cooperate with the government by giving the awareness to the common citizens regarding this fatal virus and its repercussions if the SOPs were not strictly followed,” AJK premier said.