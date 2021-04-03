Rise in corona cases: IHC postpones hearings until 11th

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday called off all hearings until April 11 due to increase in corona cases in the federal capital. The IHC registrar office passed a notification on the orders of Chief Justice Athar Minallah. According to the notification, only important cases would be heard during this time and the chief justice would decide which cases were to be heard.