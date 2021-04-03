DIGP visits Naulakha police station

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Tanzeem Islami (TI), Ameer, Shuja Uddin Sheikh said Pakistani could never allow trade relations with India that turned the Indian-Occupied Kashmir into an open-air prison after the massacre of over hundreds of thousand Muslims.
In a statement on Friday, the Tanzeem Islami chief said his party considered Kashmir as an integral part of Pakistan, while India negating UN resolutions, and now illegitimately abrogating Article-370 and 35-A.