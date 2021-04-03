Man persuaded not to commit suicide

PESHAWAR: An elderly man hailing from Dir was rescued after he climbed a power pylon in Paharipura to commit suicide.One Fazal Yousuf hailing from Dir climbed a pylon in Paharipura.A large number of locals, police and rescue officials gathered at the spot to convince him to come down.The rescue officials later managed to bring him down. He was taken to police station where he was served breakfast. Reports said the man also attempted to commit suicide in Islamabad many months back.