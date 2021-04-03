Good job, Lahore

I had my first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on March 13 at Lahore’s Expo Centre. The arrangements at the centre for car parking and for the transportation of the elderly from the entry gate to the main hall through golf carts were excellent. I can’t find suitable words to describe the professionalism of the staff working at the centre. Almost everyone was extremely polite and well-trained. For my second dose, I had to go to Lahore’s Railway Hospital. There, too, the arrangements were outstanding. My experience has strengthened my belief that the people of Pakistan are intelligent and hardworking.

Ejaz Ahmad Magoon (FCA)

Lahore