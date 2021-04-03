TMUC organises career discovery & job fair

Islamabad : The Millennium Universal College (TMUC) Career Development Center organised virtual Career Discovery & Job Fair 2021 to connect students and graduates with leading employers across Pakistan last day, says a press release.

In compliance to the recent government directives regarding COVID-19 the job fair was conducted online through the MS Teams platform in Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Gujranwala; and on-campus in Karachi with strict adherence to precautions and safety measures.

TMUC organises the job fair annually for industry-academia linkages. “We believe that educational institutions should focus on the entire student journey; from being a student to being a professional. Our focus remains on getting future leaders ready for the employers, said Noorulain Zafer, head of career development center, TMUC.

The job fair hosted a diversified assemblage of more than a hundred employers from corporate, legal, fashion, media, finance, IT, banking, and social sectors.

The event started with corporate leaders delivering thematic guest lectures on a wide array of topics to enhance students’ personal and professional development. The speakers include Mustafa Kamal (Director Finance, K- Electric), Ali Ashraf (Head of Business Development-North, ACCA), Ayaz Mehmood (Passenger Sales Manager Corporate/Interlined, PIA), Samina Javed (Senior Sales Promotion Manager, PIA) Ahmed Ali Zia (Group Chief HRO Officer & CEO, HRSG); Mufti Naveed Alam (Meezan Bank) Abdul Aziz Bhurgri (Research Associate, CLNS) and Ibraheem Ahmed (HR Manager, National Incubation Center).

Following the professional Development sessions, the students were routed to employers for face-to-face or virtual interviews. The interview session served as a platform for students to build their confidence, enhance their professional networking skills, grasp career opportunities and internship placements and learn about employer expectations.