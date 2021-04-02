NCRC chairperson holds meeting with Lal Chand

Islamabad : The Chairperson National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC), Afshan Tehseen held a meeting with the Parliamentary Secretary, Human Rights Lal Chand Malhi at his chamber to discuss the progress of the Commission and its role to address the child rights issues in the country, says a press release.

On the occasion, NCRC chairperson briefed the Parliamentary Secretary on the key initiatives of the NCRC. Keeping in view the surge in violence against children in the country, the National Commission on the Rights of Child has the responsibility to work for the most vulnerable children in the society to protect from maltreatment and all forms of exploitation.