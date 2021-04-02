Just demands

Students of erstwhile Fata have been protesting against the government for the restoration of the reserved seats for more than 20 days now. It is disappointing that the government hasn’t listened to their demands. The authorities have repeatedly said that they will work towards improving the healthcare and education sectors.

These students moved to Punjab because there are no institutions of higher education in their region. Fata remained a victim of terrorism for so long. It is unfortunate that students of this area are now on the verge of losing the reserved seats. The government should listen to these students who have suffered for too long.

Anwar Sayab Khan

Bannu