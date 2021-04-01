SC orders early completion of Hindu shrine in Karak

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to ensure early completion of a shrine of Hindu saint Shri Paramhans Ji Maharaj in Karak, restraining the Hindu community from interfering in the process.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijazul Ahsen heard a suo motu case about the desecration/burning of the shrine by a mob in Karak as well as a minorities rights case. On December 31, the chief justice had taken a suo motu notice of the incident and directed the One Man Commission on Minorities Rights, the chief secretary KP and the IGP KP to visit the site and submit a compliance report. The court directed the chief secretary to ensure that there is no delay in the completion of the shrine in six months and restrained the Hindu community from interfering in the process. During the course of hearing, the KP advocate general informed the court that the reconstruction of the shrine is scheduled to begin by the contractor concerned. However, Hindu leader Ramesh Kumar restrained the contractor from the work.

MNA Ramesh Kumar submitted before the court that the provincial government allocated Rs 3,500,000 while the project cost was Rs 5 crore, adding that the contractor could not commence the work on the construction of the shrine due to lack of money. The chief justice observed that it is the state responsibility to construct the shrine. The contract was awarded to such a person who had no money to start the work, the CJP observed.

Meanwhile, the court also took up the matter relating to the land of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) given on lease and directed conducting a forensic audit of all lands of the board. The court directed that the auditor general of Pakistan conduct the forensic audit of the land within a period of three months and submit compliance report. The court declared the ETPB land given on lease as illegal and directed strict action against those involved in the process.The chairman of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) informed the court that the board land worth billions of rupees was occupied by the DHA, Lahore. He informed the court that the record pertaining to thousands of Acres of the board land is missing, adding that in the past, the record pertaining to illegal practices was destroyed. He told the court people were appointed on a political basis to the board. “Why don’t you expel those political appointees”, the CJP asked the chairman who replied that there is a ban on fresh appointments, hence it would be difficult to run the department if the employees are expelled.

“Don’t play game with the court, everything is going under your nose”, the CJP told the ETPB chairman, adding that despite the court order, the board land was leased out and it would be better to close the department. “Whether the job of a huge department is confined only to collect the fares of the board properties”, the CJP asked. The chairman told the court that the profit of the department has increased up to Rs 5 billion. Justice Ijazul Ahsen observed that in Badami Bagh, Lahore, the fare of 4,000 Acres of the board property is just Rs 3,000, whereas the fare of 10 feet in the said locality is in thousands.

The chairman told the court that the board land worth billions of rupees is occupied by the DHA Lahore, adding that the Ring Road and the Orange Line project have also occupied its land.

Meanwhile, the court ordered restoration of the Parnab Temple in Multan to its original structure. Additional Advocate General Punjab Faisal Hussain Chaudhry told the court an amount has been allocated for the construction of the temple, adding that the construction would be carried out by the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB). He submitted that the security issue of the temple has been resolved.

The chief justice said the chief secretary should supervise the construction of the temple. Later, the court adjourned the hearing for date-in-office (indefinite period) and sought progress reports in all the matters.