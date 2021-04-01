PHC warns hospitals against extra charges

LAHORE:The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Wednesday directed all private hospitals to charge treatment rates from the Covid-19 patients as per the rates fixed in February 2020. In a letter issued to the private hospitals treating Covid-19 patients, their admins have been directed to receive charges including all but not limited to per day charges of a bed/room of isolation area, high-dependency units, intensive care units, ventilator services, etc., as per the rates being charged in February 2020. These rates were frozen by the PHC in last June. The PHC warned hospitals against charging extra rates. Also the PHC inspection teams have been directed to monitor implementation of the orders in its true letter and spirit, and stringent action will be taken against all the violating hospitals. A PHC spokesperson said the masses can get information about private hospitals where Covid-19 patients are being treated – on its helpline 0800 00742 from 9am to 10pm (Monday to Friday).