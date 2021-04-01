close
Thu Apr 01, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 1, 2021

DG Sports inspects infrastructure in Mandi Bahauddin

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 1, 2021

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh inspected the facilities at Mandi Bahauddin Sports Complex, Jinnah Cricket Stadium, Rasool Road and Quaid-e-Azam Football ground the other day.

Arshad issued directions to upgrade the facilities at Jinnah Cricket Stadium, Rasool Road and Quaid-e-Azam Football ground and renovate Mandi Bahauddin Sports Complex.

Arshad said that Sports Board Punjab is acting upon the policies formulated by Punjab government for the promotion of sports.

