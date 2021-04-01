OGDCL appoints new BoD chief

KARACHI: The board of directors of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) in term of section 192 of the companies’ act 2017 appointed Zafar Masud as Chairman Board for a term of three years in its meeting held on Wednesday in Islamabad.

The members of board of directors participated in this meeting which was scheduled to appoint new chairman of the board. Earlier in 11th extraordinary general meeting of the company, which was held on March 17, 2021 the directors of the company were elected in accordance with section 159 of the companies’ act 2017 for a term of three years.

The persons elected as directors of the company included Syed Khalid Siraj Subhani, Mian Asad Hayaud Din, Mather Niaz Rana, Kamran Ali Afzal, Mumtaz Ali Shah, Muhammad Haroom-ur-Rafique, Zafar Masud, Akbar Ayub Khan, Muhammad Riaz Khan, ShamamaTul Amber Arbab and Jahanzaib Durrani.