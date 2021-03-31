Crackdown intensifies on violators of corona SOPs

MULTAN: The authorities Tuesday intensified a crackdown on violators of coronavirus SOPs and sealed three restaurants, a shop and arrested a shopkeeper during the last 24 hours.

According to officials, Rs 261,000 fine was also imposed on violators of COVID-19 SOPs.

The district administration sealed Greenland, Ata, Al Kainat, Happyland and Apna marriage halls in Mumtazabad area and imposed Rs 135, 000 fine on the owners of marriage halls. A shop was also sealed and a man was arrested in the area of Shah Shams police. Three restaurants were sealed in Shujabad and Rs 35,000 fine was imposed on the owners in Bohar Gate area for violating coronavirus SOPs. Police also imposed Rs 7,000 fine on shopkeepers over violating corona SOPs in BZU, Rs 20,000 in Shah Shams and Rs 2,000 in Gulshan Market areas.

Meanwhile, City Assistant Commissioner (AC) Khawaja Umair Mahmood sealed 13 shops in Gulgasht area. The authorities took action over keeping shops open after business hours. He said action would be taken against shopkeepers who would break the seals of their shops.

Innovative research methods underway for uplift of cotton crop: Talpur: Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) vice-president Dr Muhammad Ali Talpur Tuesday said innovative methods were being introduced in research for the development of cotton crop.

Addressing various heads of cotton research institutes under PCCC on line, the PCCC vice-president said black sheep should be exposed and strict departmental action would be taken against officials if they found involved in seed business.

He said both CCRI Multan and Sakrand should formulate a strong strategy for multiplication of their prepared seeds.

He said if possible, prepare a report in two to three days and send it to the Director Research PCCC and document everything.

Talpur said in future they are planning to improve their work in collaboration with various well-known seed companies to produce cotton seeds on a large scale. Thus, with the cooperation of the public and private sectors, new avenues will be opened in the research and development of cotton. He said they will take all the stakeholders together and work together for cotton only through mutual consultation.

The meeting was attended by Director Research PCCC Dr Taswar Hussain Malik, Director CCRI Dr Zahid Mahmood, Director CCRI Hidayatullah Bhutto, Head of Transfer of Technology Department Sajid Mahmood, Assistant Secretary PCCC Fida Hussain and various cotton stakeholders. The in charges of the research stations also attended the meeting.