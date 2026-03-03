Apple unveils latest MacBook Pro models with game-changing features, huge storage capacity

Apple unveils latest models of MacBook Pro, MacBook Air

The world's leading technology giant Apple has announced the launch of new gadgets in March 2026.

Recently Apple announced on Tuesday, March 3, that it is launching an upgraded MacBook Air featuring the M5 chip along with new MacBook Pro models featuring the M5 Pro and M5 Max.

As informed, the new Macs will all be available for preorder starting March 4th with availability in stores starting March 11th.

Latest Features in Apple's MacBook Pro:

The M5 MacBook Air supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, as well.

All of the M5 MacBook Pro models got a base storage increase, as well.

It has double the max storage, as well, with up to 4TB rather than 2TB. Apple says the SSD in the M5 MacBook Air is also faster, offering “2x faster read/write performance compared to the previous generation.”

The 13-inch MacBook Air starts at $1,099 and now comes with 512 gigabytes of storage as standard, double the base storage of the previous generation.

While the 14-inch has 1TB of storage, rather than 512GB.

The pricing is starting at $1,099 for the 13-inch model or $1,299 for the 14-inch.

Additionally, both new chips will include an 18-core CPU, with up to a 20-core GPU in the M5 Pro and up to a 40-core GPU in the M5 Max.

Since transitioning from Intel processors to its in-house M-series chips beginning in 2020, Apple has touted gains in performance and battery life, helping it differentiate ‌from Windows-based PC makers.