Harry Styles reveals why he loves running

Harry Styles gushed over the benefits of running as the singer does not care if someone recognizes him while running.

The One Direction alum appeared in an interview for the cover story of Runner’s World, and got candid about his passion for marathon training.

Harry revealed that running helps him to regulate his thoughts and emotions.

“In some of those new experiences, there’s just so much stimulation, right? So many people, and it’s just so loud. So then running also became my processing place for all of that. Really being by myself,” the singer shared.

Harry went on to say that in his music and tours, a bunch of team members play an important role to make him "look good at it," but in running is a self-conversation for the artist.

"There are a lot of people who help me make music, put the music out, put on a show and make me look good at it! But running is a conversation with myself," he confessed.

He further noted that running is a way to learn discipline and to be able to push harder when things get tough.

Harry explained, “The thing that I’ve found, in the rest of my life but particularly in running, is the idea of trusting myself to do exactly what I say I’m going to do. To say to myself, I know that you can do something difficult, and that you can get up and train when you don’t want to train, and that you’re able to push through hard things,"

"Having that kind of self-integrity — no one can run a marathon for you."

As for being recognized by fans while on running, the 32-year-old singer noted that he is not afraid of it as by the time people really notice him, he is already gone by then.

"People who see me, it’s a bit more ‘Was that…?’ rather than, ‘Oh look it’s him!’ And by that time, you’re already gone," he added.

Back in September, Harry participated in a Berlin-based Marathon of 26.2-mile which he completed in 2:59:13.