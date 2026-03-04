Photo: Sienna Miller spills the beans on her potential 'low maintenance' look transformation

Sienna Miller has showed major interest in changing her look.

While speaking to British Vogue, Miller, who is currently expecting her third child, expressed that she is ready for her latest hair transformation.

Revealing her desire to go for a something new, she began, "I am ready to cut my hair off and do something different. I want to do a bob or something even shorter. For low maintenance, that’s the dream."

She even weighed in on her hair texture and current hair care routine saying, "I naturally have wavy hair, so I think the less I do, the better it is ... I wash it, squeeze in a serum or a cream for something hydrating while it’s damp. And then leave it. No heat. If it’s really cold, I would blow-dry it, then I dipped the bottom in the bath and it would go into the wave."

It is noteworthy that Sienna currently has long hair which sits below her shoulders.

Moreover, she said that hair has changed a lot with ageing, and it is now "less forgiving" requiring many moisturizing serums.

She concluded, "I think washing your hair makes you feel so much better. If I’m having a sad day and I wash my hair, it can reset the day. Five days would be the max [I would go without washing it]."