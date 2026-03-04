Inside Keith Urban's make-or-break plan to reunite with his daughters

Keith Urban is reportedly trying hard to rebuild his relationship with daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret after Nicole Kidman split.

Sources have revealed that the country star has been separated from his teenage girls due to touring commitments and custody agreements. However, Urban is now planning to reunite with his daughters during school break.

The source stated, "Keith's tour has kept him apart from the girls a lot more than he would like. As it is, he had to concede the majority of custody time to Nicole."

"According to their divorce agreement, he only has Sunday Rose and Faith every other weekend, but when he's touring, even that doesn't work.

"They're used to long stretches away from Keith, who's always been a working musician, but it's tough," the insider noted.

Keith Urban is reportedly planning Bahamas vacation to reunite with his daughters. "Keith is anxious to line up this trip with a break in the girls' school schedule, so they can spend proper, relaxed time together," the source said.

Adding, "They love the Bahamas, so that's likely where they'll go. He'd love for Nicole to join them, but she's still very hurt, so he's had to accept that's not likely."

"He's putting his focus on the girls. He knows he has some things to explain to them and he wants to make sure they know he's just as devoted to them as he's always been," the source explained.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman got divorced after 19 years of marriage. The former couple share teenage daughters together: Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.