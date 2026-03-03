'Harry Potter' star eyes comeback to the HBO reboot show
Hero Fiennes Tiffin, who is promoting 'Young Sherlock', reflects on the 'Harry Potter' reboot
Hero Fiennes Tiffin portrayed Tom Riddle in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. Now, as a reboot is in the works, the actor is eyed to reprise the role.
“I 100 per cent would [be interested in a role in the reboot]. Of course, I would love to have that conversation. It feels like a lifetime ago to me," he tells Collider.
Tiffin recalls his audition for the role in the Harry Potter franchise, believing he would never get it.
"I remember when I did the first audition; I never believed that I would ever get close. There were seven or eight call-backs, or auditions, that I went in to get. I never realistically believed I would ever get the role."
Now, as the actor looks back at his performance, he says he would become proud of himself.
"Every time I look back and I watch that scene, I feel even more proud of myself, and I feel quite detached from the person in those scenes."
"As I said, it feels like a lifetime ago. But, yeah, it was such an honour to be part of such an incredible story. I think if they wanted to call, I would definitely pick up the phone," Tiffin concludes.
Harry Potter TV series is currently in production
-
Alan Cumming's unexpected gesture comes to light as he blasts BAFTA for Tourette’s incident
-
Timothée Chalamet faces major blow ahead of 2026 Oscars: 'In depth of disappointment'
-
Taylor Swift displays 'Elizabeth Taylor' cover art before Record Store Day vinyl release
-
Kesha criticizes Donald Trump for using her song in TikTok video: 'Disgusting'
-
'Deadliest Catch' star dies in tragic incident at 25
-
'Sinners' star Jayme Lawson calls out BAFTA organisers for exploiting Tourette's advocate
-
Jennifer Lopez dumps Ben Affleck again
-
Elisabeth Hasselbeck returns to 'The View' after 13 years: 'We're stronger'