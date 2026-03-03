'Harry Potter' star eyes comeback to the HBO reboot show

Hero Fiennes Tiffin portrayed Tom Riddle in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. Now, as a reboot is in the works, the actor is eyed to reprise the role.



“I 100 per cent would [be interested in a role in the reboot]. Of course, I would love to have that conversation. It feels like a lifetime ago to me," he tells Collider.

Tiffin recalls his audition for the role in the Harry Potter franchise, believing he would never get it.

"I remember when I did the first audition; I never believed that I would ever get close. There were seven or eight call-backs, or auditions, that I went in to get. I never realistically believed I would ever get the role."

Now, as the actor looks back at his performance, he says he would become proud of himself.

"Every time I look back and I watch that scene, I feel even more proud of myself, and I feel quite detached from the person in those scenes."

"As I said, it feels like a lifetime ago. But, yeah, it was such an honour to be part of such an incredible story. I think if they wanted to call, I would definitely pick up the phone," Tiffin concludes.

Harry Potter TV series is currently in production