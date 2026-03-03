



Photo: Emma Watson spoke candidly about the jarring impact of fame on personal relationship building

Emma Watson has opened up about the strange realities of fame.

A resurfaced report mentioned that during a September 2025 appearance on On Purpose with Jay Shetty, hosted by Jay Shetty, the actress reflected on how her celebrity image often enters a room before she does.

Emma began, “It does feel like my avatar enters the room unexpectedly, all of a sudden. And then I'm navigating a completely different conversation if someone haven't figured out that it's me yet.”

She also disclosed that interacting with people who recognize her public persona for her authentic self can sometimes feel “dehumanising.”

She continued, “That can feel really dehumanising and sometimes quite... seeing someone's behaviour completely switch and turn and change can be kind of a jarring experience.”

Meanwhile, the actress joked that the dating world is “basically a complete disaster and free-for-all,” adding, “I feel like I'm in good company, in that sense.”

Emma went on to reveal that she actually prefers meeting people who are unfamiliar with her work.

“It's funny, occasionally people will apologise to me for the fact they've not seen my films. And I will be like, 'Please don't apologise. That is bliss to me,'” Emma revealed to Jay.

She concluded, “Like, music to my ears that you're not going to constantly be navigating it. And me also navigating with you this projection of me, or this Emma Watson avatar-person will not be this ghost in the room."