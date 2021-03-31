close
Wed Mar 31, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 31, 2021

LHC sets aside court order against Nusrat Shahbaz

National

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court division bench Tuesday set aside an order of a trial court wherein Nusrat Shahbaz, wife of Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, had been declared absconder followed by her non-bailable arrest warrants in money-laundering and illegal assets reference.

Nusrat Shahbaz, who at present is living in London, had filed a petition through PML-N Deputy Secretary General Attaullah Tarar as a special attorney challenging the proceedings pending against her before an accountability court.

