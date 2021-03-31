LHC sets aside court order against Nusrat Shahbaz

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A Lahore High Court division bench Tuesday set aside an order of a trial court wherein Nusrat Shahbaz, wife of Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, had been declared absconder followed by her non-bailable arrest warrants in money-laundering and illegal assets reference.
Nusrat Shahbaz, who at present is living in London, had filed a petition through PML-N Deputy Secretary General Attaullah Tarar as a special attorney challenging the proceedings pending against her before an accountability court.