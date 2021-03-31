close
Wed Mar 31, 2021
Our Correspondent Â 
March 31, 2021

Pakistan gets $499m IMF tranche

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Tuesday confirmed receiving 499 million dollar tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The IMFâ€™s executive board approved second to fifth review under the Extended Fund Facility and 500 million tranche last week. Now the IMF has released the tranche, so Pakistan has received around a total of $2 billion from the bank under the EFF facility.

