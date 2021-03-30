Pakistan, S Arabia will jointly address environmental issues: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: PM’s Special Aide on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are determined to work together to address environmental issues with the vision and concern of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Green Pakistan Green Saudi Arabia and Green Middle East projects are the gift of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to the world,” he said while talking to media here Monday, following the telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

He said Pakistan is further consolidating its relations with the Arab Islamic countries in the areas of economy, economic-tourism, culture, defence and religious affairs. The political and military leadership of Pakistan is of the view that the only solution to the problems of the Muslim world is the unity of the Ummah, he added. “Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have strong defence, economic and cultural ties as well as eternal ties of faith and belief,” he further added. He said Pakistan would support Saudi Arabia and Arab Islamic countries in every possible way for planting 50 billion trees in the Middle East and Saudi Arabia.