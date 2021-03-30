Strong ties

Before the 2018 elections, the PTI made a lot of promises to get people’s vote. The party has been in power for more than two years and it hasn’t deliver on its promises. Rising inflation and the high unemployment rate are some of the country’s biggest problems. The incumbent government has failed to provide the basic rights to the poor and the middle class. Pakistan has also failed to build strong diplomatic relations. It also fears being isolated in the international world as it is still on the FATF’s grey list. Recently, the president of the US invited 40 world leaders to the Leaders Summit on Climate and didn’t invite Prime Minister Imran Khan. It is important to mention that Pakistan is one of the world’s most vulnerable country to climate change.

Our leaders need to take steps to improve our relations with other countries.

Syed Zaid Ali

Peshawar