Non-serious attitude

Many people are completely against the reopening of education institutions. However, the same people don’t mind attending concerts and other musical events. At such events, no one follows SOPs. People are throwing big fat weddings and almost everyone is happy to attend these events. What is wrong with our people? When will we realise that the government cannot fight this virus without our help?

The least we can do is to stop arranging concerts and other public gatherings. Superstars who are invited to these musical events should support the government and must not perform at these events.

Razi Uddin Ahmed Wani

Karachi