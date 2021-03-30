Pakistan, Denmark form working group for energy audit

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Denmark on Monday formed a joint technical working group to develop terms of reference for government-to-government agreements focusing on energy audit and demand forecast in the country.

The decision was taken during a meeting between Minister for Energy Omar Ayub and Danish technical energy team along with Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan Lis Rosenholm. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Power Tabish Gauhar and Secretary Power Division Zafar Ali Bhutta also joined the meeting.

During the virtual meeting, both sides deliberated upon the findings and recommendations by Danish energy team on government-to-government collaboration between Denmark and Pakistan in energy sector in view of newly approved alternative energy policy.

At onset of meeting, Danish technical team presented the report on technical support to Pakistan in renewable energy and energy efficiency sectors and underscored the need of strategic energy cooperation between the two countries.

Ayub, while acknowledging the lead role of Denmark in clean and green energy at the global level, said that Pakistan too embarked on taping huge indigenous potential of renewable energy.

The new renewable energy policy would bring opportunities for investors due to transparent policies of the current government, he said. The government set ambitious targets to introduce 25 percent renewable energy by 2025, and 30 percent by end of 2030, including 45 percent share of hydropower generation and 10 percent of nuclear energy into energy mix of the country, he added.

The minister said the incumbent government requires strong political commitment and innovative ways of expanding energy access, promoting renewable energy and increasing energy efficiency to meet the growing needs of energy in country.

Ayub also stressed the Danish government to join hands on projects like manufacturing of wind turbines and solar panels, reducing energy wastage, and enhancing transmission capacity of system.

Rosenholm, while appreciating the government's commitment to refurbish the energy sector, said the new policy is more transparent as it provides a level playing field for all. The ambassador said the government-to-government agreement would be based on equal partnership and it's prime focus is to set up a joint energy group for exchange of experience at both policy and operational level, so that, both countries would establish long-term strategic collaboration in energy sector.

Demark primarily relies on renewable energy sources as more than 80 percent of electricity is generated from renewables: 60 percent from wind power and 20 percent biomass.