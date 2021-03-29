Russian newspaper fights on

MOSCOW: Captured on a CCTV camera late at night, a man on a bicycle with a food delivery backpack approaches the offices of Novaya Gazeta, Russia’s leading independent newspaper.

In the grainy footage recorded in central Moscow earlier this month, the man sprays an unknown substance at the newspaper’s front door, then slowly walks away, careful not to look up at the camera.

Sitting in the offices a few days later, editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov tells AFP he has no doubt the "chemical attack" was the latest attempt to silence one of the few media outlets in Russia willing to challenge the official line.