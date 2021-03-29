British conglomerate sued

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: A UK-based conglomerate and a plantation owner in Malawi which supplies some of Britain’s biggest tea brands are being sued in London over allegations of rampant sexual violence against female workers. British legal firm Leigh Day said on Sunday that it wanted financial redress for the women from their Malawi employer, Lujeri Tea Estates, and its British parent company PGI Group Ltd.