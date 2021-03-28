PM House’s lights switched off to mark Earth Hour

ISLAMABAD: The lights of Prime Minister House were switched off to mark the Earth Hour amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic to show a moment of solidarity for the planet.

Like rest of the world, the event is held annually in Pakistan to encourage individuals, communities, and businesses to turn off non-essential electric lights for one hour from 8:30pm to 9:30 pm as a symbol of commitment to the planet.

In his message, Prime Minister Imran Khan said improving environmental conditions was the top priority of the government and asked the public to fully support government in its efforts to protect the natural environment. The Imran-led government is currently pursuing some ambitious projects like Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project, Clean Green Pakistan, Protected Area Initiative, Miyawaki Forests Campaign and establishment of thirty-one national parks to protect and preserve the natural environment.

Environmentalists, conservationists, nature lovers and passionate citizens also pledged their support on the occasion for the nature and the people as well.

The official website of WWF reads, “This year, we invite you to spread the same message and re-create the same unmissable sight online by taking part in our first-ever Earth Hour Virtual Spotlight.”

Pakistan is among the top 10 countries affected by climate change and this environmental challenge is already adversely impacting our national economy.

Earth Hour is flagship global environmental movement. Born in Sydney in 2007, Earth Hour has grown to become one of the world's largest grassroots movements for the environment, inspiring individuals, communities, businesses and organizations in more than 180 countries.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the climate change ministry said that they had not arranged any kind of activity this year with regard to the Earth Hour.

Meanwhile, Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has submitted quarterly report to the prime minister on the performance of federal agencies in the province.

The report pertains to the redressal of public grievances on the Citizen Portal.

In the report, Yasinzai has complained about the federal agencies’ senior officers not attending the meetings.

According to the Prime Minister Office, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed anger at the complaint and the PM's Delivery Unit issued a letter to all the senior officers concerned.

The PMO directed the federal agencies’ senior officials in the province to attend the meetings and warned of strict action against those not attending the meetings on public welfare.

Dashboards of officers of 17 federal agencies in Balochistan were reviewed, while in Balochistan the federal agencies received more than 11,000 complaints.

The report said 90 per cent of complaints were solved, whereas the public satisfaction was 37 percent.