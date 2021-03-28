Who will be responsible for wrongdoings?

Islamabad: Lodging an FIR may be a legal right in civilized countries but in Pakistan, it takes a long judicial process to ‘achieve’ this right. Even then justice remains a remote possibility for innocent victims.

The many paradigms of what the Islamabad police did to the people show that our model police can go to any length to earn bucks and save the skin of their corrupt colleagues.

This is a harsh reality that civilians experience scare, intimidation and avoid entering into a police station in any case – as victim or accused – because it is strongly assumed that the police station is not place for respectable, candid, and meagre people. The police station has been established as a market where justice is sold and purchased on different outlays.

People believe that the police avoid registering First Information Report (FIR) just to show sham efficiency low crime on papers in monthly or annual crime reports.

It is a widespread belief that people are usually rebuffed registration of FIR and the police station officials try their utmost resistance to avoid registration of FIR, even the police discourage the complainant to the extent that they threaten to involve him or his close relatives in the crime.

“The police station is not a haven of justice and peace but a bargaining centre between the criminals, police and the victim. The person who has the might acquire law enforcers or integrity, stands winner.

The case, particularly, robbery, mugging, mobile snatching, car and bike lifting, and house-breaking offences to put out of sight of the criminal activities occurred in the jurisdiction of their relevant police stations.

One can presume the rationality of the police denial of dragging their feet for the registration of the FIR, first to show low crime rate on papers and secondly to get extortion bait from the victim or the criminals.

Both the modes espouse with the connivance of the top hierarchy of the police department and it had been exercised as regular practice to permit the SHO or relevant police official to misuse their authority without any impediment.

If you are reporting a crime and the police deny registering your FIR on unreasonable grounds, you can make a complaint to a higher-ranking officer. If the police still deny lodging your FIR, you can make a formal complaint to the nearest judicial magistrate, who will direct the police to register the FIR if deemed necessary.

You need to ensure that you get a receipt of your complaint after it is registered.

Despite all efforts to control the crime by the authorities, this is a hard fact and widespread belief that less than 50% street crimes are reported while the 'thana' culture, mostly, denies registering case even heinous crimes taken seriously so as to ‘maintain’ a low crime rate. It is a general practice that the police never take the offences of mobile snatching or pickpocketing as a crime which is the basic issue of the general public.

Organised crime in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi had been introduced and encouraged by a frail police station formation based on the poor policing system.

This is an open clandestine organized crime based in Afghanistan refers to the activities of gangsters of controlled crime by Afghanis in Pakistan. While the Pakistani mafia is spread in many major and small cities of the country. The mafia is involved in drug trafficking, assassination, land grabbing, arms smuggling and various other illegal activities.

Most of the gangs, based in Pak-Afghan borders, directly hit cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Rawalpindi and leave the cities where they commit crimes for at least six months. They are successful too due to poor policing and weak secret intelligence organism.

One can visualize the standard of policing of the federal capital police as two groups of armed gangsters took away over Rs20 million cash in broad daylight. The first incident occurred at 9th Avenue near Srinagar Highway falling in the jurisdiction of the Industrial Area Police Station when gunmen snatched away 14,400,000 rupees cash from Bahadar Sher and in the second looting incident happened in H-9 when two bike riding gunmen took away cash of Rs3.6 million from an officer of a sensitive agency who withdrew the amount from a private bank and was heading towards office as he stopped his car on a traffic signal. This is an alarming signal that both the atrocious incidents occurred in the jurisdiction of Industrial Area Police Station.

The question will remain unanswered as “Who will be answerable for such heinous offences and who will be held responsible?”