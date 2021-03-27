General Qamar Javed Bajwa visits logistic installations at Rawalpindi station

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited multiple logistic installations/workshops at Rawalpindi station here on Friday.

The COAS visited various facilities and infrastructures of the workshops handling vast range of specialised equipment for Army. He was briefed regarding facilities being developed, upgradation mechanism of vehicles and aviation assets and handling of central stores.

The COAS during the 200th rollout ceremony of aircraft at Aviation Base Workshop specially appreciated indigenous capability of complete overhaul of different service helicopters. General Bajwa lauded the untiring efforts of commandant and staff on their marvellous achievement, which will considerably reduce spending on imports. Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Azhar Saleh Abbasi, Chief of Logistic Staff (CLS).