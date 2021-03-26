close
Fri Mar 26, 2021
March 26, 2021

5 killed in Gilgit firing at vehicle

March 26, 2021

GILGIT: At least five people were killed and seven were left injured Thursday after gunmen opened fire on a passenger vehicle. Police said the passenger vehicle was on its way from Gilgit to Niltar Bala when it was fired upon at the RC bridge by unidentified suspects.

Five people were killed while seven were injured. The injured were shifted to the Gilgit Hospital for treatment, said police. The deceased hail from Niltar Bala where the passenger vehicle was travelling. Police started gathering evidence for probe into the crime.

