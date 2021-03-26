Rehman Malik demands lifting of curfew in held Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Abdul Rehman Malik said on Thursday that the people of Pakistan and oppressed Kashmiris were expecting orders of lifting curfew in held Kashmir from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We demand to lift the curfew immediately and restore the status of Kashmir as demanded by the Foreign Relations Committee of the United States,” he said while talking to The News here on Thursday. Senator Rehman Malik said the people of Pakistan are interested to see a curfew-free Kashmir. “We want freedom for Kashmiris, not brutalities by the Indian forces.”