No housing society to be without trees, says minister

LAHORE: According to the vision of Prime Minister, more and more tree planting was essential to eliminate environmental and air pollution.

This was stated by Federal Minister for Environment Malik Amin Aslam while talking to media here on Thursday after planting a sapling in botanical garden along with the officials of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA).

Malik Amin Aslam said that PHA was playing a key role in making Lahore clean and green. He congratulated the DG on the completion of establishing 50 Miyawaki Forests in the provincial capital. Over a question, Mian Amin Aslam said that a strong strategy was being formulated with regard to housing society. He said no housing society would be allowed without proper plan of tree plantation. The federal minister revealed that a master plan for all cities would be completed by August 2021. “The good news for the people of Lahore is that the Miyawaki forest will lead to the elimination of smog,” he announced and said Euro 5 technology has also been introduced in the transportation sector in the country. Parks and Horticulture Authority DG Jawad Qureshi said that it was planned that by the end of March, 50 Miyawaki forests would be completed but on Thursday, the project was completed and 50 Miyawaki forests were established at sites. He said more than 500,000 saplings had been planted in these 50 sites.

“We will try to plant Miyawaki on 200 sites in Lahore,” Jawad Qureshi announced. PHA Engineer Yasir Gilani and DG Jawad Ahmad Qureshi also planted saplings while PHA director, project director and other officers were present on the occasion.