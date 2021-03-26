Cop booked in case for slapping lawyer

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Police have registered a case against a cop for slapping a lawyer during a recent protest by teachers at the PIDC Chowk. The case was registered at the Civil Lines Police Station. The complainant, advocate Mukhtiar Ahmed, stated that he had joined the protest because of one of his teachers was participating in the protest. He added that the cop snatched his mobile phone, misbehaved with him and slapped him.