close
Fri Mar 26, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 26, 2021

Cop booked in case for slapping lawyer

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
March 26, 2021

Police have registered a case against a cop for slapping a lawyer during a recent protest by teachers at the PIDC Chowk. The case was registered at the Civil Lines Police Station. The complainant, advocate Mukhtiar Ahmed, stated that he had joined the protest because of one of his teachers was participating in the protest. He added that the cop snatched his mobile phone, misbehaved with him and slapped him.

Latest News

More From Karachi