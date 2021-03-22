Asif Ahmad Named General Manager, IBM Pakistan

KARACHI: IBM announced today that Asif Ahmad has been named General Manager of IBM Pakistan. Ahmad succeeds Ghazanfar Ali, who led IBM’s business operations in Pakistan since 2016 and has taken on a new leadership role in IBM Middle East and Africa.

“Technology adoption is not only vital to a successful, more competitive business but a key driver to economic development and growth,” said Ahmad. “I am privileged to lead IBM Pakistan and, together with my colleagues, work with governments and clients across the country to help them reap the benefits from IBM’s hybrid cloud and AI portfolio.”

“Ahmad is a respected leader with a solid track record for developing high-performing teams and being a true partner to our clients, helping them with their transformation journeys,” said Hossam Seif El-Din, General Manager for IBM Middle East and Pakistan.

“I am confident that Ahmad will bring unique value to our clients and stakeholders in Pakistan and help accelerate their hybrid cloud and AI strategies.”***