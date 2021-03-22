Comic Relief 2021 raises more than £52 million

More than £52 million has been raised during Comic Relief 2021. The charity event, which was filmed live in front of a virtual audience, featured a plethora of celebrity cameos and fundraising appeals. Justin Bieber gave an exclusive performance of his song Hold On during Friday’s programme.

Keira Knightley, Carey Mulligan, Michael Sheen and Jodie Whittaker starred in a joke film trailer for 2020 The Movie during the programme. Host Alesha Dixon said at the end of the programme: “You have made an incredible difference to the lives of people here in the UK and across the world. Your generosity tonight will create lasting change for those who need our support now more than ever.”

Her fellow presenter Sir Lenny Henry said: “After a year of lockdowns, we hope we have given you laughter and joy.” The programme was also hosted by television presenters Paddy McGuinness and Davina McCall, and actor David Tennant.

The fundraising total for Comic Relief will be updated again at a later stage once all the donations have been counted. The Duke of Cambridge made an appearance in the programme to thank viewers for their “compassion and generosity” in raising millions for good causes during last year’s Big Night In television fundraiser, which generated funds for Comic Relief.

Daniel Craig also featured in the programme as James Bond alongside Catherine Tate’s foul-mouthed character Nan in a sketch for the programme. Another comedy clip saw Paul Mescal, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Andrew Scott perform a sketch based on a crossover of the hit BBC shows Fleabag and Normal People.

The scene featured Scott’s Fleabag character Hot Priest doing confession with Normal People’s Conall and Marion simultaneously as they discussed their relationship problems. Comedians Andi Osho, Alex Brooker, Jennifer Saunders, Jayde Adams and Caroline Quentin performed Nessun Dorma from Puccini’s opera Turandot.

They were challenged to learn and perform the song and were coached by the English National Opera and soprano Charlotte Church. During the programme, comedian and children’s author David Walliams joined Sir Lenny to meet schoolchildren, who were discussing the recyclable red nose being sold for Red Nose Day.

Actress Olivia Colman, actors James Corden and Idris Elba, comedian Matt Lucas and singer Gary Barlow were among the other stars to feature in the fundraiser.

It was also revealed during the programme that double amputee racing driver Billy Monger raised £2,376,183 for Comic Relief. Monger, who previously completed a 140-mile triathlon-inspired challenge for the charity, was told the fundraising total by the presenters. He said he was “speechless”, adding: “That’s completely out of what I thought was possible, so thank you everyone.”

The Duke of Cambridge thanked the public for their “compassion and generosity” in raising millions for good causes during the BBC’s fundraising night of comedy last year.

In a video message recorded for Comic Relief, William highlighted how some of the huge sums raised would be spent on the nation’s mental health to ensure “help is at hand when things become too much for people”.

Last year, William starred in a Blackadder sketch with Stephen Fry during the BBC’s Big Night In – an evening of entertainment which raised more than £74 million for Comic Relief, BBC Children in Need and the National Emergencies Trust, which William supports as patron.

The duke played himself opposite Fry, who was in character as Lord Melchett, and joked about home schooling saying: “It’s a bit of a nightmare, really”.

William said in his video message: “Many of you will be as relieved as I am that I’m not doing another comedy sketch like I did last year for the Big Night In.

“Your incredible generosity raised over £74 million for so many brilliant charities, including the National Emergencies Trust, at a time when Covid was first really taking its toll. Thank you all so much. Of course, while the vaccine gives us much hope for the future, we are all still dealing with the fall-out from the pandemic.

“And I’m particularly pleased that Comic Relief continues to fund so many projects that support people’s mental health, which has come under particular strain over the past year. This is a subject that is very close to my heart and it’s wonderful to know that your support tonight will make sure that there is help at hand when things become too much for people. Thank you for your compassion and generosity.

“Mental health is complex — and for those incredibly hard-working people on the front line it’s a challenge they’ve sadly encountered all too often.”

William’s message introduced a film that highlighted the huge increase in the number of people experiencing mental health issues over the past year and the support being provided by organisations funded by Comic Relief.