Pakistan bans travel from 12 countries amid Covid spike

ISLAMABAD: Amidst a spike in the Covid-19 cases, Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) again updated its travel advisory, putting in place a complete travel ban for international travellers from 12 Category C countries from March 23 to April 5.

The CAA withdrew all earlier exemptions given to Pakistani passport holders, Pakistan Origin Cardholders, and those having National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (Nicop). “The temporary measure is being introduced in continuation to the steps being taken to contain the spread of Covid-19 in Pakistan,” the revised notification said.

The CAA modified the list of the countries placed in Categories A, B, and C for all international passengers, or all those arriving on chartered private aircraft flights, in view of the third wave of the deadly pandemic.

The CAA notification said the revised categorised country list would be effective from March 23, 2021, (tomorrow) 0001 hours up to April 05, 2021.

International travellers from Category A countries can travel to Pakistan and do not require a Covid-19 PCR test to enter the country. The 20 Category A countries are Australia, Bhutan, China, Fiji, Japan, Kazakhstan, Laos, Mauritania, Mongolia, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Trinidad and Tobago, Tajikistan, and Vietnam.

Category B includes all those countries not included in either Category A or C. The United Kingdom falls in category B. Travellers from all those countries require a Covid-19 PCR test before the commencement of travel to enter Pakistan, and it should not be more than 72-hours-old, the CAA instructions say.

The 12 Category C countries are Botswana, Brazil, Colombia, Comoros, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, Peru, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, and Zambia. “There will be a complete travel ban on inbound travel to Pakistan from Category C countries including withdrawal of exemptions earlier provided,” the travel advisory says.