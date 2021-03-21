Women writers urged to highlight own issues

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a launching ceremony of four books penned by women urged them to use their talent of writing for highlighting issues being faced by womenfolk in the male dominated society. Khwendy Adabi Lakhkar (KHAL), a women writers’ forum, had arranged the event here. Noted writer and poet Abaseen Yousafzai chaired the event. Four new books, two each in Pashto and Urdu, were launched penned down by Sajada Maqbool Tanha, Dr Saba Khan, and Syeda Shabnam.

Speakers highlighted salient features of the new books titled ‘Khkaalu’ Da Khabaray Me Da Zarrh De, Mohabat Hain Saba Jaisee and Bandhan. Kulsoomzeb, president of KHAL in inaugural remarks said that her organization in a short span of time covered a long and difficult path enabling women writers, poets and research scholars to bring out their works and give due place to women issues in a creative manner in their writings. Zeba Afridi, vice president of KHAL presented a comprehensive report on the activities including publication and launching books, conducting seminars and representing KP women in Karachi, Quetta, Lahore, and Kabul.

Prof Noorul Amin Yousafzai while shedding light on newly published books said that till a few years ago half of the Pakhtun society was paralyzed as most women writers and poets remained underground owing to social taboos.Ghameen Mayari, Farzana Rasool, Sajada Maqbool Tanha also spoke at the event. Later, a bilingual poetry recitation session was also held in which Gogal Jan, Syed Shabnam, Prof Noorul Amin Yousafzai and Abaseen Yousafzai participated.