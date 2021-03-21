Tainted toffees, biscuits leave three siblings ill

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Three minor siblings fell sick after consuming ‘substandard’ toffees and biscuits in Baldia Town's Gulshan-e-Ghazi on Saturday.
The children, five-year-old Iqbal, three-year-old Hafza and two-year-old Fatima, were shifted to the Civil Hospital for treatment. The children’s father told police that they fell ill after eating toffees and biscuits from a nearby shop. They were later discharged from hospital after first aid.