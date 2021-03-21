Tainted toffees, biscuits leave three siblings ill

Three minor siblings fell sick after consuming ‘substandard’ toffees and biscuits in Baldia Town's Gulshan-e-Ghazi on Saturday.

The children, five-year-old Iqbal, three-year-old Hafza and two-year-old Fatima, were shifted to the Civil Hospital for treatment. The children’s father told police that they fell ill after eating toffees and biscuits from a nearby shop. They were later discharged from hospital after first aid.