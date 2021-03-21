DUET awards 497 degrees at 8th convocation

Dawood University of Engineering and Technology in its 8th convocation held on Saturday at Jinnah Campus conferred 497 degrees, included 56 MS degrees, on graduates. Two students won gold while nine were awarded silver medals.

The recipients included students who enrolled in Batch 17 of the Department of Engineering and Batch 16 of the Architecture Department.

Among the graduates, 70 were female students. As many as 56 students of the 18th and 19 batches, on the completion of their MS programme, were also awarded degrees.

Zakhraf Akram, a student of Electronic Engineering, won a gold medal by securing top position in the university while he also won a gold medal by bagging the first position in the Faculty of Engineering.

Rabia Abbasi, a student of the Architect Faculty, also won a gold medal. She secured the first position in the faculty as well as in the department.

Likewise, silver medals were awarded to nine students who secured the first position in nine departments. The recipients were Rabia Abbasi of the Department of Architecture, Rimsha Zameer of the Department of Chemical Engineering, Mohammad Adil Sarki of the Computer Systems Engineering, Zakhraf Akram of the Department of Electronic Engineering, Seema Noor of the Energy Environmental Engineering, Muhammad Saad Khan of the Industrial Engineering, Aqsa Bano of the Meteorology and Material Engineering, Aniqa Anjum of the Department of Petroleum Gas Engineering, Mohammad Ismail of the Department of Telecommunication Engineering.

At the convocation, DUET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Faizullah Abbasi welcomed Pro Chancellor and Adviser to Chief Minister on Higher Education Nisar Ahmad Khuhro.

While addressing the award distribution ceremony, Dr Abbasi said that under his leadership Dawood Engineering College received the status of a university and now the institute had become an excellent educational institution where regular morning and evening classes were a testament to its success.

In the last eight years, the DUET has grown rapidly and increased its academic and extracurricular activities.

To be counted in the top institutes of the country was his top priority in the last eight years and they had put the declining institution on the growth path, Dr Abbasi, adding that by holding the eighth convocation, the DUET proved that it was contributing to the development by producing engineers and architects.

Addressing the students, Pro-Chancellor Nisar Ahmad Khuhro said that the Sindh government had been focusing on higher education. “We are struggling to improve the quality of higher education in the province. We do not want to leave any gap in higher education. Only quality education can make Pakistan famous in the world.”

Lauding the efforts of Dr Abbasi, Khuhro said that Abbasi had improved the environment of the DUET by resolving disputes, and the Sindh government would continue to provide facilities to varsity.

The convocation was also attended by Dr Abdul Waheed Bhutto, dean Faculty of Engineering; Dr Zeeshan Ali Memon, academic coordinator; Dr Dost Ali Khawaja, registrar; Dr Syed Asif Ali Shah, controller; Rashid Hussain Abro, and members of the DUET Senate and Syndicate.

A large number of students and parents were also present.