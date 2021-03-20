DC concerns over new coronavirus SOPs

PESHAWAR: A delegation of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Khalid Mehmood here on Friday.

Malik Niaz Ahmad, Adeel Rauf, Nadeem Rauf, Javed Akhtar and Malik Mukhtiar were in the delegation.

The delegation apprised the deputy commissioner about issues pertaining to Industrial Estate Hayatabad Peshawar and closure of trade hubs, including markets, shops and bazaars after imposing new Covid-19 restrictions.

Riaz Arshad complained to the deputy commissioner about the alleged aggressive attitude of assistant commissioner with industrialists. He described the business community as an economic backbone of the country, which has contributed a lot to the national economy by paying out various taxes.

Therefore, he urged the government and administration to facilitate traders and industrialists instead of creating hurdles in smooth running of business and trade activities.

The team conveyed to the deputy commissioner the reservations of the trader community over the closure of shops and markets by 8 pm, particularly disallowing business activities on Saturday and Sunday under the new Covid-19 curbs.

The deputy commissioner assured the SCCI delegation that the Covid-19 restrictions would be eased after improvement in the prevailing situation in the provincial metropolis.

The official said the administration had taken measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

He assured that the administration would take every possible step to address the grievances of the business community.

The deputy commissioner agreed to arrange a meeting of additional deputy commissioner on March 24 with representatives of Industrial Estate Hayatabad Peshawar and senior officials of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company to remove grievances of industrialists.