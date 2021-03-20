MoU signed on heritage education

LAHORE:Museums Association of Pakistan (MAP) signed an MOU with Punjab Tourism Department on Friday. The MOU has been signed regarding learning programmes for children and youth as well as training programmes for teachers to equip them with heritage education and interpretation. GM TDCP Asim Raza and Mian Attique Ahmad, Secretary General Museums Association of Pakistan signed the MOU. Chairman TDCP Dr Sohail Zafar Cheema and Managing Director TDCP Tanveer Jabbar were also present on the occasion.